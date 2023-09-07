Pakistan shuts down key border crossing with Afghanistan after deadly clashes between forces

Situation remains tense as forces on both sides are on alert after Wednesday’s skirmishes
PESHAWAR – Pakistani officials have closed the key border crossing with Afghanistan, the Torkham junction, following a deadly gun battle between neighboring countries.
Islamabad and Kabul have not so good relations since the Taliban takeover, as Pakistan’s western neighbour harbors militants carrying out strikes on its forces and even civilians.
Foreign Office has not shared any update with Pakistani media, however, a senior police official told international media that the firing started at around 1:00 pm on Wednesday.
It was reported that Afghan forces illegally tried to form a check post in border area where two forces previously agreed not to establish any check post. As Pakistan raised objections on illegal checkpost, Afghan forces opened fire, while Pakistan forces also responded with retaliatory fire.
Following the brief cross-border attacks, the atmosphere at key border remained tense and Pakistani, Afghan forces are on alert.
This is not the first time that two sides engaged in a gun battle as the same situation erupted in February this year.
Four soldiers were martyred while repulsing terrorist attacks on two Pakistan Army check posts located near the Afghanistan border in the general area Kalash, District Chitral.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday, "On 6 September 2023, a large group of terrorists equipped with the latest weapons, attacked two Pakistani military posts located closer to Pakistan Afghanistan border in general area Kalash, District Chitral."
A statement released by the ISPR stated that the soldiers fought bravely and repulsed the attacks, inflicting heavy casualties on the terrorists. During the fire exchange, 12 terrorists were killed, while a large number of the militants were critically injured.
The military's media wing said that the terrorists’ movement and concentration in the Gawardesh, Pitigal, Barg-e-Matel and Batash areas of Nuristan and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan had been identified and timely shared with the interim Afghan government.
"Owing to heightened threat environment, own posts were already on high alert," it added.
The ISPR stated that sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.
"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it said, adding that the brave people of Chitral also stand firmly with the security forces in restricting the terrorists from ruining the peace of the area.
"Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan," it concluded.
