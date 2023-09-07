Pakistan shuts down key border crossing with Afghanistan after deadly clashes between forces

PESHAWAR – Pakistani officials have closed the key border crossing with Afghanistan, the Torkham junction, following a deadly gun battle between neighboring countries.

Islamabad and Kabul have not so good relations since the Taliban takeover, as Pakistan’s western neighbour harbors militants carrying out strikes on its forces and even civilians.

Foreign Office has not shared any update with Pakistani media, however, a senior police official told international media that the firing started at around 1:00 pm on Wednesday.

It was reported that Afghan forces illegally tried to form a check post in border area where two forces previously agreed not to establish any check post. As Pakistan raised objections on illegal checkpost, Afghan forces opened fire, while Pakistan forces also responded with retaliatory fire.

Following the brief cross-border attacks, the atmosphere at key border remained tense and Pakistani, Afghan forces are on alert.

This is not the first time that two sides engaged in a gun battle as the same situation erupted in February this year.