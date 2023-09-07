Search

Petrol prices in Pakistan expected to rise further from Sept 16

Web Desk 09:44 AM | 7 Sep, 2023
Petrol prices in Pakistan expected to rise further from Sept 16
ISLAMABAD – The price of petrol in Pakistan could rise further as the government decided to increase the margin of petroleum dealers and oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Reports in local media quoting sources said petrol and diesel prices are likely to be increased for the next fortnight as the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) gave the nod to increase the sale margin.

On Wednesday, Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) chaired by Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar approved increasing the petrol and diesel margin by Rs1.87 per litre for oil marketing companies.

It was reported that the government has allowed an increase in sale margin but after last month’s massive surge, Kakar-led government this time decided to increase prices marginally. Rs0.41 per litre will be increased for dealers for the second half of the current month.

Last month, the interim government jacked up the price of petrol by Rs14.9 per litre, and the price of petrol touched a record Rs305.36 per litre while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs18.44.

