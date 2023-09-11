Reham Khan to produce Punjabi movie ‘Cheema, Chattha and Bajwa’

Reham Khan, a former journalist and the ex-wife of Imran Khan, has revealed her latest cinematic endeavour.

This time, her film will be in Punjabi. She took to social media to share this news, speaking in Punjabi herself and mentioning that she is currently in Sialkot.

She enthusiastically announced that her upcoming movie is titled 'Cheema, Chattha, and Bajwa.'

Taking to Twitter, she had previously unveiled her project as 'Cheema, Chattha, and Virk.'

So the name for my new film:

Cheema Chatha & Virk



What do you think? — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) May 4, 2022

Reham Khan is no stranger to the world of filmmaking. Her previous venture, 'Janaan,' featured actors like Ali Rehman, Armeena Khan, Bilal Ashraf, and Hania Amir, and it was released in 2016.