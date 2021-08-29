Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,909 new cases, 69 deaths
ISLAMABAD – At least 69 people lost their lives due to the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,909 fresh infections have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.
The latest data showed the overall death toll has now surged to 25,604 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,152,481 after adding around 4,000 new cases in a day.
Statistics 29 Aug 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 29, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 62,918
Positive Cases: 3909
Positivity % : 6.21%
Deaths : 69
During the last 24 hours (Saturday), a total of 62,918 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio has dropped at 6.21 percent.
Meanwhile, Motorway officials have made Covid vaccination mandatory for travel on the motorways and highways in another step toward fastening mass vaccination drive. Unvaccinated individuals will be barred to travel on the motorways and highways from Sep. 15th.
On Saturday, the federal government said that it would administer booster Covid vaccine shots to people traveling abroad and has decided to set a fee of Rs1,270 per person for the booster shot. This fee will be deposited in a National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) account.
