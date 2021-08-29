Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,909 new cases, 69 deaths
Web Desk
09:34 AM | 29 Aug, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,909 new cases, 69 deaths
Share

ISLAMABAD – At least 69 people lost their lives due to the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,909 fresh infections have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

The latest data showed the overall death toll has now surged to 25,604 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,152,481 after adding around 4,000 new cases in a day.

During the last 24 hours (Saturday), a total of 62,918 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio has dropped at 6.21 percent.

Meanwhile, Motorway officials have made Covid vaccination mandatory for travel on the motorways and highways in another step toward fastening mass vaccination drive. Unvaccinated individuals will be barred to travel on the motorways and highways from Sep. 15th.

Motorway police to ban anti-vaxxers from ... 03:53 PM | 28 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – In another step toward fastening mass vaccination drive, Motorway officials have made Covid ...

On Saturday, the federal government said that it would administer booster Covid vaccine shots to people traveling abroad and has decided to set a fee of Rs1,270 per person for the booster shot. This fee will be deposited in a National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) account.

Govt to charge fee for Covid booster shot from ... 12:12 PM | 28 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Federal government has decided to charge a fee for the third dose of the Covid vaccine, local media ...

More From This Category
Taliban all set to form inclusive caretaker ...
12:55 AM | 29 Aug, 2021
Pakistan to set up Asia’s first leopard reserve ...
12:25 AM | 29 Aug, 2021
Pakistan to charge fee for booster shot of ...
11:58 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
Pakistan bans use of social media by govt ...
11:05 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
Pakistani boy becomes world’s youngest person ...
10:30 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
Seed Out conferred with Islamic Development Bank ...
07:47 PM | 28 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah’s latest singing video suggests she is in love!
09:55 PM | 28 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr