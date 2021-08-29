Biden warns of more attacks in Kabul as military begins final pullout

KABUL – US President Joe Biden Saturday warned another attack ‘highly likely’ at Kabul Airport within 36 hours while the US State Department called the threat ‘specific and credible’.

The Democratic Party leader said he learned of the threats from his commanders, and ordered them to take all possible measures to prioritize the protection of force, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources, and plans to protect our men and women on the ground.

“The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high”, he said while Pentagon officials, in a presser, told that “threats from IS offshoot group are still very real. They are very dynamic, and we are monitoring them literally in real-time.”

On Thursday, a suicide bombing at the Hamid Karzai Airport killed at least 170 Afghans and 13 US service members while the US vowed to respond with ‘force and precision’ to the attack. Later, US Defense Press Secretary told newsmen that ‘a retaliatory strike had killed two ISIS-K members and injured a third.

However, he didn't provide further details on the identities, though he mentioned that the terror wing lost a ‘planner, and a facilitator’. It further added that there were no ‘civilian casualties’.

The recent terror attack has pushed the US and the Taliban into a form of cooperation to ensure security at the airport. The insurgents have now cordoned off highways leading to the facility and are only letting sanctioned buses pass.

Meanwhile, evacuation efforts are ongoing in the days leading up to August 31, when US soldiers plan to withdraw from war raked country after 2 long decades. As per the latest figures, around 117,000 civilians and personnel have been evacuated, including 5,400 Americans.