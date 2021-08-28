US blasts 'last' CIA outpost in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON – The American forces have destroyed what they say the last remaining outpost of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Afghanistan, the New York Times newspaper reported on Saturday.

The Eagle Base near the Kabul airport was demolished with the purpose not to let the Taliban use the equipment and the data left in the base. And, it had nothing to do with the attacks around the airport in Kabul, the NYT report added.

Earlier Saturday, the US military said it killed two members of the Daesh group’s Afghanistan affiliate and left another wounded with a drone strike in the group’s eastern stronghold in retaliation for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport.

The airstrike was launched from beyond Afghanistan less than 48 hours after the devastating Kabul attack that killed 13 Americans and 169 Afghans with just days left in a final US withdrawal after 20 years of war.

It was not immediately clear whether the targeted Daesh members were directly involved in Thursday’s airport attack.

US Central Command said it believed its strike killed no civilians.

US drone strike kills against IS 'mastermind' of ... 09:53 AM | 28 Aug, 2021 KABUL – In less than 48 hours after a suicide bombing killed 175 Afghans other than the 13 US service members at ...

On Friday, US President Joe Biden committed Secretary of State Antony Blinken "to engage with international partners" to figure out which next steps toward the developments in Afghanistan could be made.

US media said that Washington along with its partners was mulling the possibility of recognising the Taliban as the legitimate government in the Asian country.