US military aircraft possibly carrying 'nuclear material' crashes in California
Five people were onboard the Osprey aircraft
Share
LOS ANGELES – A US military aircraft with five soldiers onboard crashed in southern California on Wednesday, a military spokesman said.
Four people are believed to be dead while a fifth remains missing.
The military has denied reports the aircraft had been carrying radioactive material when it came down near Glamis, just 20 miles (35 kilometers) from the Mexican border.
An aircraft belonging to @3rdmaw has crashed near Glamis, CA. Military and civilian first responders are on site.— U.S. Marines (@USMC) June 8, 2022
Contrary to social media rumors, there was no nuclear material on board the aircraft. More information will be made available as we receive it.
"At approximately 1225 PST, an MV-22B Osprey crashed near Glamis, CA. We are awaiting confirmation of the status of the five Marines who were onboard the aircraft, which was stationed at MCAS Camp Pendleton with Marine Aircraft Group 39," the US Marines said in a tweet.
During the past 30 years, a total of 46 people have been killed in Osprey accidents in different regions.
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz vows to strengthen Pak-UK ties10:46 AM | 9 Jun, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:32 AM | 9 Jun, 2022
-
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 June 202209:59 AM | 9 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Marriyum launches PTV films, PakFlix to revive Pakistan’s film ...07:34 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Controversy queen Kangana Ranaut calls Qatar Airways CEO ‘idiot’ ...07:04 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022