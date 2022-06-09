ISPR warns of legal action over ‘malicious allegations’ against army
Web Desk
09:00 AM | 9 Jun, 2022
ISPR warns of legal action over ‘malicious allegations’ against army
Source: File photo
Share

RAWALPINDI – The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has termed insinuations on social media quoting former finance minister as baseless propaganda.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the military’s media wing warned that peddling malicious allegations and blatant lies against the institution and its leadership to promote vested interests is condemnable, and institution reserves the right to take legal action against those involved.

The ISPR said that the insinuations by journalist and some others on social media quoting the former finance minister are baseless propaganda. The same has also been duly rebutted by Shaukat Tarin himself.

The move came in response to a tweet by a journalist on social media claiming that the Tarin was asked to betray PTI Chairman Imran Khan and help Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

An hour later, Tarin had also categorically denied the news and clarified that he was never asked by anyone in the establishment to leave Khan and join Sharif's government.

Pakistan Army chief stresses maintaining high ... 09:22 PM | 8 Jun, 2022

RAWALPINDI – Top Pakistani general Qamar Javed Bajwa has stressed upon the army to maintain high standards of ...

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz vows to strengthen Pak-UK ties
10:46 AM | 9 Jun, 2022
Ex-PM Imran Khan re-elected PTI Chairman unopposed
10:28 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Pakistan rejects bill seeking compulsory drug ...
09:47 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Pakistan Army chief stresses maintaining high ...
09:22 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
YouTube hosts first creator roundtable with ...
07:58 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Dua Zehra is free to go wherever she wants, SHC ...
08:53 PM | 8 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yumna Zaidi and Merub Ali’s new video wins hearts
10:05 AM | 9 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr