ISPR warns of legal action over ‘malicious allegations’ against army

RAWALPINDI – The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has termed insinuations on social media quoting former finance minister as baseless propaganda.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the military’s media wing warned that peddling malicious allegations and blatant lies against the institution and its leadership to promote vested interests is condemnable, and institution reserves the right to take legal action against those involved.

The ISPR said that the insinuations by journalist and some others on social media quoting the former finance minister are baseless propaganda. The same has also been duly rebutted by Shaukat Tarin himself.

The move came in response to a tweet by a journalist on social media claiming that the Tarin was asked to betray PTI Chairman Imran Khan and help Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

An hour later, Tarin had also categorically denied the news and clarified that he was never asked by anyone in the establishment to leave Khan and join Sharif's government.