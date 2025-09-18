CM Maryam inaugurates Pakistan’s first advanced co-ablation cancer treatment center at Mayo Hospital

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated Pakistan’s most advanced co-ablation cancer treatment center at Mayo Hospital, Lahore.

Speaking at the ceremony, she said Punjab is the first to introduce this cutting-edge technology for cancer treatment, which is not available even in India.

She noted that two patients have already undergone successful surgeries using the technology, bringing new hope for cancer patients. Maryam Nawaz added that she inspected the technology during her visit to China and directed its import to Pakistan, with more machinery to be brought for treating different types of cancer.

The Chief Minister emphasized that providing modern cancer treatment facilities is a top priority. Pakistani doctors are being sent to China for specialized training, and treatment for underprivileged cancer patients will be provided free of cost, with the government covering all expenses.