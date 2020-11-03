FC soldier martyred in terrorist attack near Pak-Afghan border

RAWALPINDI – A Pakistani soldier has embraced martyrdom in an attack by terrorists on security forces border post on Afghan border in Manzaikai sector in Balochistan's Zhob area, the military's media wing said on Tuesday evening.

Naek Fakhar Abbas, 22, of Frontier Constabulary has died while two other FC personnel have sustained injuries, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Pakistan has consistently been raising the issue with Afghanistan authorities for effective border management on their side of the border to check cross border terrorist incidents, the ISPR statement added.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.