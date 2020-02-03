2.03% aspirants pass written exam for CSS 2020 – Check Result here

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Tuesday announced the result of Competitive Examination for Central Superior Services (CSS) 2020 in which 376 aspirants got through the written part.

According to the official figures released today, a total of 39,630 candidates applied for the exam while only 18,553 students appeared for the written examination out of which only 376 managed to pass.

The passing percentage is only 2.03%, which is less than the passing percentage of last year which was 2.56%.

Now as per FPSC’s policy, the successful candidates will go through Medical Examination, Psychological Assessment and Viva Voce (Interview) after which the successful candidates will get an allocation in various departments based on the final merit.

Successful candidates would be allocated to as many as 12 occupational groups of the superior services based on the merit decided by FPSC; the process would take more than 6 months.

Check the CSS 2020 Results here.