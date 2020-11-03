Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan appointed Punjab Prison minister
Share
LAHORE – The Punjab government has assigned new portfolio of prisons department to Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, in addition to his previous responsibilities.
The Chief Minister's Office issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday.
Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said: "I am thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for their trust in me."
Fayyazul Hassan Chohan removed as Punjab ... 07:37 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
LAHORE – Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan removed from the post in latest ...
In a reshuffle of the Punjab cabinet yesterday, Chohan was removed as the provincial information minister.
Meanwhile, Firdous Ashiq Awan, who previously served as the special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting, was appointed as special assistant on information to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.
- ADB, Pakistan sign $2 million grant agreement to combat COVID-1901:29 AM | 4 Nov, 2020
- US braces for election turmoil as voters head to the polls12:58 AM | 4 Nov, 2020
- Donald Trump’s son recongnises Kashmir as part of Pakistan12:01 AM | 4 Nov, 2020
- Australia’s Shane Watson retires from all forms of cricket10:47 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
- Pakistani court fines man for demanding gifted land back from wife09:37 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
- Lily James, Emma Thompson to star in Jemima Khan's upcoming romcom03:01 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
- 'This is unacceptable to me': Adnan Malik requests followers to avoid ...02:23 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
- IN PICS: Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir meets Peshawar Zalmi's chairman ...01:04 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
- Punjab allows restricted Raiwaind congregation over Covid-19 fears01:44 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020