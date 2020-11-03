Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan appointed Punjab Prison minister
LAHORE – The Punjab government has assigned new portfolio of prisons department to Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, in addition to his previous responsibilities.

The Chief Minister's Office issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said: "I am thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for their trust in me."

In a reshuffle of the Punjab cabinet yesterday, Chohan was removed as the provincial information minister.

Meanwhile, Firdous Ashiq Awan, who previously served as the special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting, was appointed as special assistant on information to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

