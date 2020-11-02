Fayyazul Hassan Chohan removed as Punjab information minister
Web Desk
07:37 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Fayyazul Hassan Chohan removed as Punjab information minister
LAHORE – Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan removed from the post in latest development. 

Firdous Ashiq Awan has been appointed special assistant to chief minister on information. 

However, Chohan will continue to keep the portfolio of colonies ministry.

Moreover, provincial Minister for Cooperative Mehar Muhammad Aslam and Minister for Prisons Zawar Hussain Warraich have also been removed, said a notification. 

This is the second time, Chohan has been removed from the post of information minister as earlier the Punjab government had sacked him in March 2019 over his offensive remarks for Hindu community. 

He was restored as information minister after over nine months in December 2019. 

