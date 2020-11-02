Govt going to close schools again amid second Covid-19 wave? Education minister reveals all 

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Monday reiterated that educational institutions were not being closed.

In a Tweet, he dispelled the rumours regarding closing of educational institutions, stating that the fake news especially on social media again afloat regarding school closures.

"We will continue to monitor the situation as health of the students, teachers and staff is very important but at the moment no such decision has been made," he added.

Rumours again afloat regarding school closures. It is again clarified that educational institutions are NOT being closed. We will continue to monitor the situation as health of the students, teachers and staff is very important but at the moment no such decision has been made — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) November 2, 2020

Pakistan has reported 1,123 new cases in the last 24 hours by coronavirus. Death toll reaches 6,835 after 12 more died in the last 24 hours.

The number of positive cases has surged to 335,093, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of both cases and casualties followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,486,843 coronavirus tests and 27,953 in the last 24 hours.

315,016 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 707 patients are in critical condition.