US presidential election enters final sprint as Trump, Biden continue to campaign across key states
Share
NEW YORK – As US presidential election 2020 draws closer, both main contenders – Republican’s President Donald Trump and Democratic’s Joe Biden – have paced up efforts to woo maximum voters to bag victory.
The candidates are actively visiting different states to look for the remaining voters as more than 90 million people have already cast their votes in early voting, putting the country on the track of its highest turnout in a century.
Trump, 74, visited five states – Iowa, North Carolina, Michigan, Georgia and Florida – while 77-year-old Biden, who holds strong lead in the early voting ahead of November 3 polls, addressed to public in Pennsylvania.
Both senior politicians lashed out at each other with coronavirus pandemic issue at the centre. Biden slammed Trump for poorly handling the health crisis while the latter warned people that they should carefully select between “Biden lockdown” or a vaccine to end the pandemic.
In the US election, voters have to decide state-level contests rather than an overall single national one.
Each US state has a certain number of electoral college votes, which are made on the basis of its population.
In this elections, there are 538 electoral colleges so the winner is required to win at least 270.
Tuesday's vote is being held amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country.
The number of coronavirus has reached to 9,488,789 after it detected 14,878 cases while death toll has climbed to 236,571 on Sunday.
- Pakistan reports 1,167 new Covid-19 cases, 14 fatalities in last 24 ...10:34 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
-
- Vienna shooting leaves three dead including one attacker09:44 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
- CAA bars visitors entry into Airports amid COVID-19 spike09:15 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
- PML-N's Uzma Bukhari calls Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama incident ...11:24 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Kashmala Tariq weds Waqas Khan in Islamabad05:15 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- IN PICS: Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir visits Murree during first visit ...04:29 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik share first family photo with baby daughter02:49 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020