UN chief Antonio Guterres concludes Pakistan visit
Web Desk
11:41 AM | 19 Feb, 2020
LAHORE - United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres has left for home after completing his visit in the provincial capital, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to United Nations Munir Akram saw him off at Allama Iqbal International Airport. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed and others were also present.

Principal Information Officer (PIO) Muhammad Tahir Hassan presented picture album to the UN Secretary General at the airport.

It is pertinent to mention here that the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Lahore on February 17 night and spent February 18 as a busy day.

