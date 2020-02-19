Harry Styles reportedly mugged at knifepoint on Valentine's Day

Sheherbano Syed
01:42 PM | 19 Feb, 2020
Harry Styles reportedly mugged at knifepoint on Valentine's Day
Share

Harry Styles was mugged at knifepoint during a night out on Friday, reported The Guardian. 

The former One Direction star, 26, was out in Hampstead, in the north of the capital, when he was confronted and threatened by a man who pulled a knife on him.

View this post on Instagram

Houston, Live On Tour.

A post shared by @ harrystyles on

The thug demanded cash from the singer and Styles quickly complied, managing to get away unharmed.

Scotland Yard released a statement confirming that police are investigating a knifepoint robbery in the area.“Officers were contacted on 15 February regarding the incident, which happened at 11.50pm on 14 February,” the statement read.

“It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”

Mr Styles, who is understood to be worth £58 million, was left shaken by the mugging but was still planning to perform at the Brit Awards tonight, where is nominated for two awards. 

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

 

More From This Category
FBR sends notices to 24 bridal dress designers ...
04:17 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
Pakistan the ‘most affordable’ country to ...
04:10 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
Rehman Malik to make a film on Kashmir issue
04:04 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir become co-owners of IPL ...
03:58 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
Nazish Jahangir is suffering from PTSD for the ...
03:53 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
Gigi Hadid was told she “Didn’t Have a Runway ...
11:14 AM | 21 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
FBR sends notices to 24 bridal dress designers for allegedly evading tax
04:17 PM | 21 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr