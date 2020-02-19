Harry Styles reportedly mugged at knifepoint on Valentine's Day
Harry Styles was mugged at knifepoint during a night out on Friday, reported The Guardian.
The former One Direction star, 26, was out in Hampstead, in the north of the capital, when he was confronted and threatened by a man who pulled a knife on him.
The thug demanded cash from the singer and Styles quickly complied, managing to get away unharmed.
Scotland Yard released a statement confirming that police are investigating a knifepoint robbery in the area.“Officers were contacted on 15 February regarding the incident, which happened at 11.50pm on 14 February,” the statement read.
“It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”
Mr Styles, who is understood to be worth £58 million, was left shaken by the mugging but was still planning to perform at the Brit Awards tonight, where is nominated for two awards.
