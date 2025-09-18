Earthquake hits Swat and surrounding areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

SWAT – Tremors were felt in Swat and surrounding areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake measured 4.2 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter located in the Hindu Kush mountain range at a depth of 184 kilometers.

Panic spread among residents, prompting people to rush out of their homes. However, no casualties or property damage have been reported so far.

Local administration and rescue teams are monitoring the situation and remain prepared to respond to any emergency.