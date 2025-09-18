Latest

Cricket

Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat first against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025

By Web Desk
7:56 pm | Sep 18, 2025
Afghanistan Win Toss Elect To Bat First Against Sri Lanka In Asia Cup 2025

ABU DHABI – In the 11th match of the Asia Cup T20 2025, Afghanistan won the toss against Sri Lanka and elected to bat first.

This crucial Group B clash is being played in Abu Dhabi, where Afghan captain Rashid Khan chose to bat after winning the toss.

In Group B, Sri Lanka leads the table with 4 points from 2 wins in 2 matches, while Afghanistan stands third with 2 points from 1 win in 2 games.

If Afghanistan lose today, their journey in the tournament will end, but a win will secure their place in the Super Four stage.

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Related News

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now