Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat first against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025

ABU DHABI – In the 11th match of the Asia Cup T20 2025, Afghanistan won the toss against Sri Lanka and elected to bat first.

This crucial Group B clash is being played in Abu Dhabi, where Afghan captain Rashid Khan chose to bat after winning the toss.

In Group B, Sri Lanka leads the table with 4 points from 2 wins in 2 matches, while Afghanistan stands third with 2 points from 1 win in 2 games.

If Afghanistan lose today, their journey in the tournament will end, but a win will secure their place in the Super Four stage.