Arshad Nadeem bows out of medal race in World Athletics Championships

TOKYO – In the javelin throw final of the World Athletics Championships held in Tokyo, Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem began with a throw of 82.73 metres. His second attempt was ruled a foul, while his third throw reached 83.75 metres. However, his fourth attempt was also a foul.

Only the top eight athletes from the first three rounds advance to the next stage, but Arshad failed to secure a spot in the top eight, ending his medal hopes in the initial phase of the final.

India’s Neeraj Chopra opened with 83.65m, followed by 84.03m in his second attempt. His third throw was a foul, and his fourth reached 82.86m, while his fifth attempt was also declared a foul.

It is worth noting that in the qualifying round a day earlier, Arshad had struggled with his first two attempts — 76.9m and 74.17m — which left him out of contention for the final. However, with his third attempt of 85.28m, he secured direct qualification.

Earlier, at the Paris Olympics, Arshad Nadeem made history by producing the longest throw in Olympic javelin history — 92.97m — to win Pakistan its first gold medal at the Games in 40 years.

Adding to his achievements, the Asian Athletics Federation named Arshad Nadeem the Best Asian Athlete of 2024, an honor presented to him at the federation’s meeting in South Korea.