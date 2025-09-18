Engineer Mirza Muhammad Ali shifted to Adiala Jail in blasphemy case

RAWALPINDI – Religious scholar Engineer Mirza Muhammad Ali, arrested in a blasphemy case, has been shifted to Adiala Jail.

According to reports, he was handed over to jail authorities by the NCCIA staff.

Reports revealed that a case against Mirza Muhammad Ali has been registered at NCCIA Rawalpindi under charges of blasphemy and the PECA Act.

Background

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) registered a case against Mirza Muhammad Ali under blasphemy laws and provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

Such cases are often highly sensitive in Pakistan, carrying severe legal and social implications. After registration of the case, Ali was taken into custody and later shifted to Adiala Jail for further proceedings.