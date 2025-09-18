Toyota Corolla just got a shocking makeover; Full details here

KARACHI – Toyota Corolla is set for a major refresh overseas. New Pictures shared by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) show upcoming Corolla Allion facelift, a mid-cycle update that retains the current platform but introduces a sportier, more aggressive design.

According to leaked filings reported, refreshed Corolla features slimmer, split-style LED headlights, a larger and bolder front grille, and redesigned taillights linked by a full-width illuminated strip. The design language brings the sedan closer to Toyota’s global lineup, including the new Prius and RAV4.

Interior pictures have not yet surfaced, but industry insiders expect either carryover layout or subtle upgrades such as a larger infotainment display. In the Chinese market, the model will continue to offer a 1.8L hybrid powertrain alongside a 2.0L petrol option.

For Pakistan, where Corolla remains central to Toyota Indus Motors’ (IMC) portfolio despite growing popularity of SUVs like Yaris Cross, Corolla Cross, and Fortuner, this facelift could carry significant implications. A refreshed design would help extend the current generation’s market relevance, delaying the need for an all-new model in challenging economic conditions.

The facelift would also allow Toyota to remain competitive against rivals such as Honda Civic and Hyundai Elantra, both of which already emphasize sharper styling and modern interiors. Additionally, if IMC were to introduce a hybrid version of the Corolla in Pakistan, it could reshape the market in favor of fuel-conscious buyers, similar to the impact of the Corolla Cross Hybrid.

IMC is more likely to continue with the 1.6L and 1.8L petrol variants, with cosmetic improvements being the main selling point. While there is no official confirmation from Toyota Indus Motors, industry analysts suggest that the facelifted Corolla could arrive in Pakistan within the next 12–18 months if deemed feasible.

With Corolla being more than just a car in Pakistan almost a household brand name, even modest design update is expected to make a considerable impact on the local automotive market.