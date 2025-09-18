Chaman blast near Pak-Afghan border kills five

CHAMAN – In Balochistan’s Chaman area, near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, a blast in a car parking area claimed five lives.

Deputy Commissioner Habib Bangulzai stated that, according to initial reports, the explosives were hidden in passengers’ luggage, while the exact nature of the blast is still being determined.

He added that three people were injured in the explosion, and both the injured and deceased have been shifted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan government strongly condemned the bombing at the Chaman taxi stand and ordered an immediate investigation.

According to the Home Department of Balochistan, after the blast, Levies forces and other law enforcement agencies reached the site, cordoned off the area, and began collecting evidence.

Preliminary investigations are underway to ascertain the nature and motives of the attack. The bodies of the deceased and the injured were moved to the Civil Hospital, where medical aid is being provided.

The Balochistan government has appealed to the public to avoid spreading rumors and to fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies for the restoration of peace and to ensure the investigation is completed effectively and promptly.