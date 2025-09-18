Salman Agha says Pakistan ready for Super Four clash against India

DUBAI – Pakistan T20 captain Salman Agha has said that the team is prepared for the challenge against India in the Super Four.

He admitted that the side has not yet produced its best performance, adding that Shaheen Afridi remains their match-winner, while Abrar Ahmed has been consistently bowling well.

The skipper further stated that improvement is needed in the middle order. “If we bat well in the middle overs, we can take the score to 170 against any team,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and India will face each other once again in the Super Four on Sunday, September 21. Both teams qualified from Group A, with India still having one match left to play against Oman.

In Group B, the situation is tense as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh lead with four points each, while Afghanistan sits third with two points. Afghanistan, however, has a better run rate than Bangladesh. If Afghanistan defeats Sri Lanka, then run rate will decide the two teams qualifying for the Super Four stage.