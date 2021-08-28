Pakistan to charge fee for booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine
11:58 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
Pakistan to charge fee for booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine
The federal government announced on Saturday that it would administer booster Covid vaccine shots to people travelling abroad.

The government has decided to set a fee of Rs1,270 per person for the booster shot. This fee will be deposited in a National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) account.

As per reports, the federal government has sent a handout to the provincial governments as well as Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) governments, asking them to take measures in this regard.

The handout stated that Covid vaccine shots to those planning to travel abroad would be administered at designated centres in the provinces and federal regions.

As part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, the government has sped up the vaccination process across Pakistan.

According to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Covid-19 vaccine was administered to 1,063,229 people across Pakistan in a single day on August 27. The total number of people who have been administered the coronavirus vaccine so far is 52,048,413 until now.

