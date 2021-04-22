Notable Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan dies of coronavirus
12:12 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
Notable Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan dies of coronavirus
NEW DELHI – Notable Islamic scholar and peace activist Maulana Wahiduddin Khan passed away at the age of 96 after contracting the novel Covid-19.

Khan was admitted to a private hospital in the Indian capital on 12 April, after testing positive for the deadly virus.

Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award, recipient made a significant contribution to peace, harmony, and reforms in society.

Son, Zafarul Islam, Khan took to his social media to share the sad news about his demise of his father.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the Khan’s demise "He will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. He was also passionate about community service and social empowerment.", the Indian premier wrote on Twitter.

Maulana was born in 1925 at Azamgarh and received most of his education in a traditional seminary. He was a known oppressor of extremism. He wrote as many as 200 books that advocated spirituality and visionary knowledge.

