Pakistan reports 449 new Covid infections, positivity rate drops to 1pc

ISLAMABAD − At least 9 people died of the novel disease while 449 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,547 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,277,160.

Pakistan conducted a total of 41,709 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio dropped to 1.07 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,235.

— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 8, 2021

The official portal of the NCOC reveals that the South Asian country has recorded less than 1,000 daily infections for the last three weeks. The number of active cases is continuing on a downward trend.

Pakistan has administered at least 110,800,576 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far. If the current pace continues, officials are confident to achieve the target of 70 million doses of vaccine administered by the end of the current year.