Fawad Ch announces PTV's digitalization, recreation of national anthem
Web Desk
12:59 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
Share

ISLAMABAD – Newly appointed Information Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry Wednesday announced major reforms in state-run television networks besides recreation of high definition national anthem.

The process that started in 2018 to initiate reforms in the Information Ministry is being resumed adding that the project to make Pakistan Television HD will be completed by June 1. In addition to this, work on making PTV Sports HD is also in progress, the PTI leader wrote on the microblogging site Twitter.

Moreover, the information minister also confirmed that a new digital recording of the national anthem is in its final stages and will be released soon.

He further added that an English channel will also be launched soon and that reforms to digitize the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) are underway.

Studios of PTV in Karachi and Lahore would be renovated on public-private partnership mode while the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) would be made a digital news agency.

Chaudhry also vowed to make the Press Information Department (PID) and the advertising system completely paperless. The PID’s external publicity wing would be revamped, he added.

Revival of film and drama is the PTI government's top priority and work has started on world-class production on the lives of Muslim idols including Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and Tipu Sultan.

The reappointed minister also announced legislation for mandatory payment of salaries to journalists, in both print and electronic media.

