Sheikh Sultan allocates grant to restore ‘The Gibran Museum’ in Lebanon

SHARJAH - His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed a grant to restore and modernise The Gibran Museum in Bsharri, Lebanon.

The funds will primarily be used to preserve the Museum’s art collections, including photographs, manuscripts, tools, books, and paintings, in addition to providing it with the latest display technology.

The five-year grant is one of a series of initiatives launched by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to recognise cultural leading figures both regionally and globally, along with nurturing cultural institutions upholding and promoting noble values. The Museum showcases the creative legacy of the world-famous Lebanese writer and philosopher Gibran Khalil Gibran and sheds light on his literary and artistic works.

The Gibran National Committee (GNC) revealed that the grant of His Highness will be spent on printing a selection of Gibran’s books, including “The Prophet,” “The Madman,” “Broken Wings,” “Twenty Drawings,” “Turn the Page Young Man,” and “The Final Dwelling.” Additionally, a documentary will be produced as part of the grant spending.

The GNC pointed out that the grant will be used for creating a reading space by renovating and equipping the current reading room, in addition to installing a panel structure in one of the Museum’s rooms. Tablets will also be purchased and installed across the Museum walls to offer the public easy access to the information related to the artworks on display.

In 2021, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah inaugurated the “A Window to the Soul” exhibition, which was organised by the House of Wisdom in Sharjah in cooperation with the GNC and 'The Gibran Museum’. The exhibition showcased 34 masterpieces by Gibran, which included 15 never-before-seen pieces, oil, gouache and watercolour paintings, as well as incredible charcoal sketches.

The Gibran Museum officials valued the honour of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and stressed that such efforts are no surprise because His Highness has always been a distinguished leader who nurtured culture, intellectuals and human achievements, and preserved the creative legacies, cultural institutions and deep-rooted historic landmarks.