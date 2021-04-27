Bollywood actress Hina Khan contracts coronavirus

02:59 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
Bollywood actress Hina Khan contracts coronavirus
MUMBAI – Indian television and film actress Hina Khan Monday tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Khan, 33, who lost her father recently, shared the news that she is in home quarantine after contracting the deadly virus.

The Hacked actress in a note on her official Instagram wrote, “In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all the necessary precautions. Requesting anyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care.”

Earlier, the former Bigg Boss contestant shared a note to inform that she's taking a break from social media. My beloved father Aslam Khan left for the heavenly abode on April 20. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. Thank you for your support and love, she wrote in an Instagram story.

Meanwhile, India which is going through the raging second wave of coronavirus reported 3,23,144 new infections, 2,771 related deaths, and 2,51,827 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

