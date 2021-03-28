Pakistan hits new daily high of Covid-19 cases in 9 months

ISLAMABAD –Pakistan on Sunday recorded at least 4,767 confirmed Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day tally reported in nine months as the third wave of the pandemic continued to rage across Pakistan.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 57 lost their lives in the last 24 hours. The death toll has surged to 14,215 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 654,591.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,647 patients have recovered from the novel virus while the total recoveries stand at 595,929. The total count of active cases is 44,447 and the positivity rate stands at around 10 percent.

6-month jail for not wearing masks in Lahore as ... 05:59 PM | 27 Mar, 2021 Lahore administration on Saturday began enforcing the strict penalties, including up to six months’ imprisonment, ...

At least 264,607 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 212,918 in Punjab 84,609 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 55,594 in Islamabad, 19,497 in Balochistan, 12,367 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,999 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 6,229 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,491 in Sindh, 2,283 in KP, 559 in Islamabad, 344 in Azad Kashmir, 206 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 45,656 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 10,066,72 samples have been tested so far.