Happy Holi – PM Imran sends greetings to Hindu community on ‘festival of colours’
Web Desk
10:24 AM | 28 Mar, 2021
Happy Holi – PM Imran sends greetings to Hindu community on ‘festival of colours’
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday extended greetings to the Hindu community on the occasion of ‘Holi’ – the festival of colours.

‘Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival of colours’, the premier tweeted today.

The popular ancient Hindu festival is celebrated every year in February or March and signifies new beginnings by welcoming the spring season. The Hindu community celebrates Holi with a play of colours and also burns logs of wood to symbolise the victory of good over evil and observe prayers.

According to the Pakistan Hindu Council, there are more than 8 million Hindus currently living in Pakistan that constitute about 4 per cent of the total population.

More From This Category
PAF ACES Meet 2021 – Pakistan hosts US, Saudi ...
12:24 AM | 28 Mar, 2021
'The Passion of PTI' – 9-year-old son of Ali ...
12:15 AM | 28 Mar, 2021
Indian troops killed over 300 Kashmiris during ...
11:38 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Lord Wajid Khan lauds Pakistan’s role in ...
11:18 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Hindus celebrate Holi in Pakistan
11:00 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Shab-e-Barat, the night of blessings and glory to ...
10:45 PM | 27 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's beautiful pics break the internet
03:24 PM | 27 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr