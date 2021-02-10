PM Imran to embark on maiden official visit to Sri Lanka on Feb 22

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to embark on a two-day maiden trip to Sri Lanka with a high-level delegation on the 22 of this month.

The premier will address the parliament of Sri Lanka and will hold talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, sources.

Khan will be the first head of government to visit Sri Lanka since the Covid-19 pandemic struck early last year.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Sri Lanka General (retd) Saad Khattak spoke to the media in Colombo about the short visit but gave few details

A senior official speaking to the media said I can confirm that the Sri Lanka visit is taking place and a curtain-raiser will be issued closer to the visit.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka for decades enjoyed a sophisticated relationship on trade, commerce, culture, and defense matters. Earlier in 2009, Pakistan armed forces supported ‘Pearl of the Orient’ by providing high tech military equipment and intelligence support.