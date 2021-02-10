‘Call of Peace’ – Pakistan Navy releases promo song 'AMAN 2021' (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – A special promo song ‘The Call of Peace’ for the multinational exercise 'AMAN 2021' has been released by the Pakistan Navy.

The concept of AMAN 2021 orbits around information sharing, mutual understanding, and identifying areas of common interests for participating navies with emphasis on maritime security operations, counter-terrorism operations, and humanitarian assistance operations.

The seventh exercise of the AMAN series is scheduled to start from Feb 11 to 16. Forty countries will take part and display maritime combat, rescue and other war skills.