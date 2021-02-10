‘Call of Peace’ – Pakistan Navy releases promo song 'AMAN 2021' (VIDEO)
Share
ISLAMABAD – A special promo song ‘The Call of Peace’ for the multinational exercise 'AMAN 2021' has been released by the Pakistan Navy.
The concept of AMAN 2021 orbits around information sharing, mutual understanding, and identifying areas of common interests for participating navies with emphasis on maritime security operations, counter-terrorism operations, and humanitarian assistance operations.
The seventh exercise of the AMAN series is scheduled to start from Feb 11 to 16. Forty countries will take part and display maritime combat, rescue and other war skills.
‘Together for Peace’ – Pakistan Navy hosts ... 11:12 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan Navy is going to host multinational naval exercise “AMAN” on February 21 under the ...
- Chaos in Islamabad’s D-Chowk as govt employee’s protest over pay ...12:05 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- ‘Call of Peace’ – Pakistan Navy releases promo song 'AMAN 2021' ...11:37 AM | 10 Feb, 2021
- PM Imran to embark on maiden official visit to Sri Lanka on Feb 2211:16 AM | 10 Feb, 2021
- K2Expedition2021 – FM Qureshi assures Chilean counterpart of all ...10:50 AM | 10 Feb, 2021
-
- 'Numaish' – Ali Xeeshan makes fashion statement along with a social ...04:41 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- Rajiv Kapoor dies of cardiac arrest03:53 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- Ariana Grande makes history with 20th Guinness World Record title04:10 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021