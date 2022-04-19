Imran Ashraf wins hearts with latest viral video

An actor par excellence, Imran Ashraf has perfected his craft with exposure in the drama industry. Despite his presence in the industry for a decade, drama serial Ranjha Ranjha Kardi became his claim to fame.

The Mushk actor is also a fan favourite due to his humble and down to earth nature. This time around, the Dum Mustam actor was spotted giving a fan autograph in a unique way,

The aforementioned video is winning hearts as the 32-year-old star's fan tied three dupattas and lower her book down to get an autograph. Despite being unable to come down, the fangirl made sure to get the autograph of her favourite superstar.

On the work front, Imran Ashraf and Ayeza Khan had been praised for their performance in the drama serial Chaudhry and Sons.

Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, the drama has been directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain and written by Saima Akram Chaudhary.