Public holiday announced in Sindh on March 23

KARACHI - The Sindh government has announced a public holiday across the province on March 23 (Saturday) on account of Pakistan Day.

A notification regarding the public holiday on March 23 has been issued.

The nation will celebrate 84th Pakistan Day on Saturday with a renewed commitment to work hard to make the South Asian nation into a true Islamic welfare state.

The day will dawn with 31 gun salutes in the federal capital and 21 gun salutes in the provincial capitals, followed by a limited joint parade in Islamabad. Change of guard ceremonies was held at the mausoleums of Allama Iqbal in Lahore and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the port city.

The day is celebrated to mark Lahore Resolution on March 23 every year. Lahore Resolution, also known as Pakistan Resolution passed on March 23, 1940, is a major milestone in the Muslim struggle for an independent state.