Latest update on pollen count in Islamabad 2024

ISLAMABAD – The Met office has predicted that the peak of pollen concentration is expected in Islamabad and Rawalpindi during last week of March 2024.

Due to seasonal increase in temperature, the Pollen concentration has started to escalate rapidly in twin cities. During the existing weather condition in next two weeks, the Pollen concentration intensity is expected to spike, rapidly.

The department has asked people suffering from pollen allergy are advised to take the precautionary measures, accordingly.

The most abundant pollen types in Islamabad are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

“Out of all these species, Paper Mulberry shares about 97% of the total pollen count, and its concentration touches the extreme limits of around 45,000 per cubic meter of air, during the peak of the blossom season,” read the alert.