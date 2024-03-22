Karachi corps commander visits Pakistan Army soldiers injured in Gwadar attack

KARACHI – Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar visited the Pakistan Army soldiers who sustained injuries while thwarting a terrorist attack on Gwadar Port Authority (GPA).

The injured soldiers are currently receiving treatment at PNS Shifa hospital. During his visit, Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar lauded the bravery and resilience exhibited by the soldiers in confronting the BLA terrorists.

He paid tribute to their unwavering courage and commitment to defending the nation against all threats.

Corps Commander Karachi described the soldiers as "A Leaden Wall in Front of the Enemy."

On March 20, security forces repulsed a terrorist attack on Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) complex, killing all the eight assailants in retaliation.

The banned outfit BLA had planned the attack, which was successfully thwarted by the forces. The terrorists attempted to enter the GPA complex but they were neutralised before they caused any damages.

During the attack, two soldiers embraced martyrdom while others suffered injuries.

Earlier in the day on Friday, the soldiers, who embraced martyrdom while thwarting the terrorist attack in Gwadar, were laid to rest in their native areas with full military honours.

Sepoy Bahar Khan and Sepoy Imran Ali were laid in their native towns whereas the relatives of the martyrs, soldiers of Pakistan Army and elders of the area participated in the funeral prayers.