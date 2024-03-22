Karachi corps commander visits Pakistan Army soldiers injured in Gwadar attack

KARACHI – Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar visited the Pakistan Army soldiers who sustained injuries while thwarting a terrorist attack on Gwadar Port Authority (GPA).
The injured soldiers are currently receiving treatment at PNS Shifa hospital. During his visit, Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar lauded the bravery and resilience exhibited by the soldiers in confronting the BLA terrorists.
He paid tribute to their unwavering courage and commitment to defending the nation against all threats.
Corps Commander Karachi described the soldiers as "A Leaden Wall in Front of the Enemy."
On March 20, security forces repulsed a terrorist attack on Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) complex, killing all the eight assailants in retaliation.
The banned outfit BLA had planned the attack, which was successfully thwarted by the forces. The terrorists attempted to enter the GPA complex but they were neutralised before they caused any damages.
During the attack, two soldiers embraced martyrdom while others suffered injuries.
Earlier in the day on Friday, the soldiers, who embraced martyrdom while thwarting the terrorist attack in Gwadar, were laid to rest in their native areas with full military honours.
Sepoy Bahar Khan and Sepoy Imran Ali were laid in their native towns whereas the relatives of the martyrs, soldiers of Pakistan Army and elders of the area participated in the funeral prayers.
One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.
Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 22, 2024, Friday.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|253.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
