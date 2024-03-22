Gold makes sharp decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold saw a sharp decline in domestic market of Pakistan on Friday after witnessing massive gains in previous two sessions.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs4,200 to settle at Rs228,200. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs3,600 in Pakistan.

In international market, gold also suffered losses as per ounce price settled at $2,165 after registering a decline of $40.

A day earlier, the price of per tola gold increased by Rs4,600 to close at Rs232,400. The price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs3,943 to settle at Rs199,245 in the domestic market of Pakistan.