Lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir 'picked up at gunpoint,' says wife Mansha Pasha 

Actress Mansha Pasha, who is married to the renowned social activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir, revealed a distressing incident that occurred in DHA Karachi, stating that “armed individuals forcefully abducted her husband.”

In a video shared on social media, Pasha recounted the incident, which took place late Thursday night while they were returning home after having dinner.

Pasha, visibly shaken, narrated, “About half an hour ago, a group of people abducted my husband Jibran Nasir, a well-known lawyer who has contributed significantly to the country.”

She explained that their car was intercepted by around 15 armed men traveling in a white double-cabin vehicle. Pasha added, “As we were returning home from dinner, a large white car blocked our path, nearly causing an accident. Approximately 15 individuals armed with pistols forcefully took my husband away.”

Appealing for public support, Pasha earnestly implored people to stand in solidarity with her husband and pray for his safe and swift return.

The news of Nasir’s abduction quickly spread, prompting numerous individuals and human rights organizations to condemn the incident.

Expressing their concerns, they demanded the safe and immediate release of Nasir.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed its worry on Twitter, stating, “HRCP is deeply concerned by reports of the abduction of lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir by unknown armed persons in Karachi. We demand his immediate and safe recovery, and that those responsible for the abduction be held accountable under the law.”

HRCP is deeply concerned by reports that lawyer and activist @MJibranNasir has been abducted by unknown armed persons in Karachi. We demand that he be safely recovered immediately and his abductors held accountable under the law. — Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) June 1, 2023

Salman Sufi, the Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms advisor, also showed his support for the human rights activist on Twitter.

“Disturbed by the news of Jibran Nasir’s abduction. Hoping that the Sindh police will assist his family in locating him immediately. Jibran has consistently spoken out against violent extremism and rioting. Praying for his safe return,” he wrote.