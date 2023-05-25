Search

Imran Riaz Khan not in custody of ISI and MI, LHC told

Web Desk 02:10 PM | 25 May, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Nearly two weeks after the detention of Pakistani journalist and political commentator Imran Riaz Khan, his whereabouts remain unknown and the family of the defiant journalist nor the police appear to know where the TV host is.

In a recent development, the country’s top spy agencies Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Military Intelligence (MI) clarified that Imran Riaz was not in their custody, this revelation was made by Lahore police Deputy Inspector General (Investigation) Kamran Adil, who testified before the high court today.

DIG stated, ISI and MI have said that Imran Riaz is not in their custody, while Imran’s father told the court that his son was disappeared for making a vlog against the county’s powerful quarter. The hearing was later adjourned.

Amid the ongoing crackdown against the dissenting voices, the staunch supporter of Imran Khan-led party remained missing since his short clip emerged showing Imran Riaz being escorted out of Sialkot International Airport by cops.

Lately, the family of an outspoken journalist, who was called political spokesperson by Information Minister, moved to Lahore High Court for his recovery.

Earlier, LHC directed the attorney general to present the TV show host before the court the same day. But, after he was never presented in court and the deadline ends. A case was lodged last week at Civil Lines police station on the complaint of the Imran’s father against unidentified men for kidnapping, and forcefully holding him in custody.

In the previous hearing, Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar apprised the court that Imran was not in police custody.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

