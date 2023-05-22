Imran Riaz not present in any police station across Pakistan, Punjab IG tells LHC

LAHORE – Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar told the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday that the whereabouts of the anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan — who was arrested at Sialkot airport on May 11 — still unknown as no record was found about his detention at any police station across the country.

The top police officer of the province informed the high court when it was hearing a petition seeking recovery of the journalist. At the previous hearing, the LHC had given a chance to the Punjab police to present Imran Riaz in the court today. However, they remained fail to implement the orders.

Imran Riaz was among the people arrested following the violent protests that erupted following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9.

A case against the missing of the anchorperson was registered at the Civil Lines police station wherein unidentified persons and police officials were nominated for abducting Imran Riaz.

During today’s hearing, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti inquired about the progress in the case. The Punjab IG said the journalist was not wanted to police, adding that no traces of him were found at any police station across the country.

He further said agencies had asked for a police van. At which, the judge remarked he could summon the agencies for their response.

IG Usman Anwar asked the court to seek a response from the secretaries of the interior and defence ministries, adding that the same should be directed to assist the police. He said the Punjab police had also reached out to the Ministry of Interior, but had yet to receive a reply.

After hearing the top police officer, the judge gave another chance to him to present the missing anchorperson in court and warned of holding all responsible parties accountable if any harm befell Imran Riaz.

Justice Bhatti said he would issue an order of the today’s proceedings.