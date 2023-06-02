LHC extends Imran Khan’s bail in Zille Shah murder case

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been granted an extension on his bail in the Zille Shah murder case by the Lahore High Court (LHC) until June 6. The court has also instructed him to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. This decision was made by Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannu.

Prior to appearing in the LHC, Imran Khan attended a hearing in an anti-terrorism case, seeking bail in relation to the incidents of violence that occurred on May 9. During the proceedings, ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmed Batar urged the former prime minister to actively participate in the investigations conducted against him.

Taking the podium, the PTI leader once again emphasized that he had received threats to his life. Imran’s lawyer, Salman Safdar, affirmed his readiness to present arguments in all the cases on the same day. Safdar requested the court to schedule the hearings for all the cases simultaneously.

The extension of Imran Khan’s bail provides him with temporary legal protection in the Zille Shah murder case, allowing him to avoid immediate arrest. However, he is expected to actively engage with the authorities during the investigation process. As the legal proceedings continue, the court will determine the outcome of the case, and Imran Khan will have the opportunity to present his arguments on the appointed day of the hearings.