IHC summons DG Rangers, others in Murad Akbar recovery case

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court has called upon the Director General (DG) Rangers Punjab, the Interior Secretary, and other relevant officials to appear on Monday in response to a plea seeking the recovery of Murad Akbar, the brother of Shahzad Akbar, who serves as an adviser to the former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued the summons, emphasizing that if the court’s instructions were disregarded and the missing individual was not presented, the Prime Minister would also be summoned.
Expressing dissatisfaction with the disappearances, Justice Kayani highlighted that individuals were being detained by uniformed personnel while the authorities displayed indifference towards the matter.
“I will issue an order that will make everyone realize,” the judge remarked.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 2, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|297
|300
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|374
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|81
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79
|79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.25
|766.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.26
|40.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.04
|41.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.17
|936.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.79
|174.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.96
|748.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.04
|317.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
