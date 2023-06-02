IHC summons DG Rangers, others in Murad Akbar recovery case

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court has called upon the Director General (DG) Rangers Punjab, the Interior Secretary, and other relevant officials to appear on Monday in response to a plea seeking the recovery of Murad Akbar, the brother of Shahzad Akbar, who serves as an adviser to the former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued the summons, emphasizing that if the court’s instructions were disregarded and the missing individual was not presented, the Prime Minister would also be summoned.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the disappearances, Justice Kayani highlighted that individuals were being detained by uniformed personnel while the authorities displayed indifference towards the matter.

“I will issue an order that will make everyone realize,” the judge remarked.