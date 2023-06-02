Search

Pakistan

IHC summons DG Rangers, others in Murad Akbar recovery case

Web Desk 10:48 AM | 2 Jun, 2023
IHC summons DG Rangers, others in Murad Akbar recovery case
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court has called upon the Director General (DG) Rangers Punjab, the Interior Secretary, and other relevant officials to appear on Monday in response to a plea seeking the recovery of Murad Akbar, the brother of Shahzad Akbar, who serves as an adviser to the former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued the summons, emphasizing that if the court’s instructions were disregarded and the missing individual was not presented, the Prime Minister would also be summoned.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the disappearances, Justice Kayani highlighted that individuals were being detained by uniformed personnel while the authorities displayed indifference towards the matter.

“I will issue an order that will make everyone realize,” the judge remarked.

Lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir 'picked up at gunpoint,' says wife Mansha Pasha 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

LHC extends Imran Khan’s bail in Zille Shah murder case

10:16 AM | 2 Jun, 2023

Pakistani court hands down death penalty to Mardan resident in blasphemy case

08:51 PM | 1 Jun, 2023

Audio leaks: IHC restricts parliamentary committee to proceed against former CJP's son

01:15 PM | 31 May, 2023

£190mn scandal: Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to appear in IHC today

09:18 AM | 31 May, 2023

Four more suspects handed over to military for trial in May 9 case

11:22 AM | 31 May, 2023

Investigators to grill Imran Khan in Jinnah House attack case today

09:19 AM | 30 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

IHC summons DG Rangers, others in Murad Akbar recovery case

10:48 AM | 2 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 2, 2023

09:18 AM | 2 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 2, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 297 300
Euro EUR 316 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 374
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 81
Saudi Riyal SAR 79 79
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.25 766.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.26 40.66
Danish Krone DKK 41.04 41.44
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.39 36.74
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.17 936.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.79 174.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 740.96 748.96
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.37 79.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 315.04 317.54
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – June 2, 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 229,000 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Imran Riaz Khan

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: