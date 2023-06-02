Search

Pakistan

Imran Khan to file Rs15 billion defamation suit against NAB chief over arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case

12:53 PM | 2 Jun, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has decided to file a Rs15 billion defamation case against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, weeks after his arrest in the alleged Al-Qadir Trust scandal. 

The former prime minister was arrested by Rangers from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9 on the orders of the anti-graft watchdog in the case. The PTI chief is accused of receiving undue benefits from a property tycoon after granting him a settlement of £190 million.

Taking to Twitter, Khan wrote: “I have decided to file a Rs 15 Billion Defamation Suit, against Chairman, NAB. I have served Legal Notice upon him”.

“My Arrest Warrant was issued on a public holiday and was kept in secrecy for eight days. I was not informed about conversion of Al-Qadir Trust Case Inquiry into Investigation. Conditions stipulated in Sec 24 of NAB Ordinance were disregarded,” he added. 

The former premier added the Supreme Court later declared execution of his arrest warrant unlawful and unconstitutional. “To execute Arrest Warrant, Pakistan Rangers was used which subjected me to brute force”.

He said the ulterior motive of this episode was to defame him by arresting him from premises of Islamabad High Court. “And show the world that I was arrested on corruption charges.” 

“I, collect Rs 10 billion in charity annually. My credibility has never been questioned. Nevertheless, act of implicating me in a bogus inquiry followed by my illegal and malafide arrest, have adversely affected my reputation. It has subjected me to ridicule. Therefore, I am well within my right to initiate Defamation proceedings,” he concluded.

The PTI has been receiving jolts with every passing day as several party leaders have parted ways with Imran Khan over the May 9 incidents wherein angry party workers had damaged military installations. 

