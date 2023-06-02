Pakistan releases another 200 Indian fishermen in goodwill gesture

KARACHI: Pakistan has released 200 Indian fishermen from Malir prison in Karachi as goodwill gesture, hoping that India will undertake similar humanitarian gestures.

The nuclear-armed neighbours used to detained on charges of violating the each other’s territorial waters. The borders of Pakistan and India are not clearly defined in the Arabian Sea and many fishing boats are not equipped with technology to avoid violations.

The released Indian fishermen will be brought to Lahore from where they will be handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah border crossing.

In a week press briefing on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the release of Indian fishermen and civilians demonstrates Pakistan’s consistent policy of not politicizing humanitarian matters.

“We also hope that India would undertake similar humanitarian gestures and release Pakistani civilians and fishermen as well. With regards to the Judicial Commission that you have referred to, that Commission surely exists and the two sides have remained in contact on the mechanics of such visits which we hope will facilitate the civilians and fishermen who are held in prisons in Pakistan and India,” she said.

Last month, Pakistan had handed over 198 fishermen to Indian authorities after releasing them from Landhi jail on humanitarian grounds.