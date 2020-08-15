Pakistan's Blue Economy Policy to revitalise shipping sector, save foreign exchange: PM
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday congratulated the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for finalizing a new and dynamic Blue Economy Policy aimed at revitalizing the shipping sector.
In a tweet, the prime minister said the new policy would help save valuable foreign exchange of Pakistan and create more employment opportunities for country’s seafarers.
“We will ensure Pakistan fulfills its enormous maritime potential,” the prime minister resolved.
The Blue Economy concept encompasses many industries like ports, shipping companies, energy, renewable energy, fisheries, maritime transportation, tourism, climate change and waste management besides others.
Prime Minister Imran Khan had declared the year 2020 as the Year of Blue Economy to gain maximum advantage of the blue economy resources.
