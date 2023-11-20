Yemeni Houthis seize Israeli cargo ship in Red Sea

The Houthi rebels in Yemen, aided by Iran, claim to have taken control of an Israeli cargo ship in the Red Sea.

They claimed the ship was brought to a port in Yemen.

Israel claimed that neither the ship nor any of its crew were Israeli. Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, called this "another act of Iranian terrorism".

Exclusive footage captures the Israeli ship being towed to the port of Hodeidah. #IsraeliShip #HodeidahPort pic.twitter.com/YGrkNL4lvP — Micheal Hassan (@MichealHassan8) November 20, 2023

Israel has initiated a huge military campaign that includes ground forces, artillery and airstrikes to destroy Hamas.

According to the health ministry administered by Hamas, 12,300 people have been killed in Israeli bombing in Gaza since Oct 7. It's estimated that at least 2,000 people are buried under rubble.

Shortly after Israel began its counteroffensive on Oct 7, Houthis fired many drones and missiles on Israel.

Unverified sources say the seized ship may belong to an Israeli company, despite Israel's denial that it has anything to do with it.

Prime Minister Netanyahu declared on Sunday that Israel "strongly condemns the Iranian attack against an international vessel" in a social media post.

According to media reports, Houthis shot down a US military drone off the coast of Yemen earlier this month.