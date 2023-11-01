Yemen’s Houthi fire barrage of missiles, drones towards Israel amid escalation of war

SANA'A – Houthis of Yemen fired barrage of missiles and drones toward southern Israel as Tel Aviv in a major escalation of the Israel-Gaza war.
As Israeli forces hit Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza on Tuesday, killing innocent civilians, leaving catastrophic damage, the move was condemned by several countries.
Amid the deadly attacks, Yemen military organization retaliated against what they say is US-backed Israeli aggression in Gaza. Houthis also threatened further attacks on Israel if Jewish forces continue massacre of Palestinians.
Israeli forces said its aerial defense system intercepted a missile fired from the area of the Red Sea. It said also intercepted other aerial threats.
Amid the escalation of war, Israeli forces placed a new aerial defence system named Arrow for the first time to shoot surface-to-surface missiles in the Red Sea.
The attacks from Yemen, Lebanon, and other regions will escalate Gaza war into regional conflict.
Regional tensions are soaring after the Palestine group launched a surprise attack inside Israel on October 7.
Meanwhile, Tel Aviv expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless bombardment for around 25 days.
More than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s land operation and air attacks, while in Israel, the death toll stands at around 1,400.
The roller-coaster ride for Pakistani rupee continues this week and on Wednesday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.05 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.
Euro was being quoted at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79 whereas the Saudi Riyal remains stable at 75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|296.3
|299.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.81
|753.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.85
|36.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.01
|913.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.07
|165.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25
|25.3
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.21
|736.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.04
|77.74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.9
|313.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Gold continues its upward trajectory in domestic market of Pakistan following back-to-back surges in international market.
On Wednesday, the price of single tola increased by Rs900 and the new price hovered at Rs213,000. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs771 and reached Rs182,613.
The price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,365, 21 karat rate is Rs189,350 and 18k gold rate is around Rs162,300 for a single tola.
Globally, the price of the bullion moved up by $3 dollars to $2015.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
