Yemen’s Houthi fire barrage of missiles, drones towards Israel amid escalation of war

SANA'A – Houthis of Yemen fired barrage of missiles and drones toward southern Israel as Tel Aviv in a major escalation of the Israel-Gaza war.

As Israeli forces hit Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza on Tuesday, killing innocent civilians, leaving catastrophic damage, the move was condemned by several countries.

Amid the deadly attacks, Yemen military organization retaliated against what they say is US-backed Israeli aggression in Gaza. Houthis also threatened further attacks on Israel if Jewish forces continue massacre of Palestinians.

Israeli forces said its aerial defense system intercepted a missile fired from the area of the Red Sea. It said also intercepted other aerial threats.

Amid the escalation of war, Israeli forces placed a new aerial defence system named Arrow for the first time to shoot surface-to-surface missiles in the Red Sea.

The attacks from Yemen, Lebanon, and other regions will escalate Gaza war into regional conflict.

Regional tensions are soaring after the Palestine group launched a surprise attack inside Israel on October 7.

Meanwhile, Tel Aviv expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless bombardment for around 25 days.

More than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s land operation and air attacks, while in Israel, the death toll stands at around 1,400.