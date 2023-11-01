Supreme Court dismisses govt’s fact-finding committee in Faizabad sit-in case

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday turned down government’s fact-finding committee in 2017 Faizabad sit-in case.

The apex court bench led by Chief Justice resumed hearing after fresh replies were submitted by the government, ECP, and ex-chairman of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority.

The court however turned down fact-finding committee formed by the government to probe the Faizabad sit-in.

At the outset of Wednesday's hearing, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan read out the order of the previous hearing. CJP Isa then remarked that the commission cleared everyone already.

Chief Justice of Pakistan said court wants to know who was behind the Faizabad sit-in, lamenting decision not being implemented since its issuance four years back.

He further directed AGP Mansoor Usman to form a new inquiry commission soon pertaining to the implementation of the apex court verdict in the Faizabad sit-in case.

On Tuesday, Absar Alam however made shocking revelation as former PEMRA chief apprised court for being under pressure from then ISI chief General retd Faiz Hameed.